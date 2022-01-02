ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.
ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $89.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $115.84.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.
