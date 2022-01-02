ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $89.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

