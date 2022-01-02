The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

FLIC stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $509.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First of Long Island by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First of Long Island by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

