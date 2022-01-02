Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 86.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 53.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $64.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

