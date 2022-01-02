HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001600 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $263.08 million and $16,072.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 402% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00177050 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

