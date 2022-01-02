Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $2.10 on Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00004460 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $239.48 million and $2.13 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.72 or 0.07880530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00058273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.65 or 1.00121621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

