Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 3,736 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRQR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

