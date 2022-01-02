Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,341 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

