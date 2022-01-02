Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 2,965 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $76,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

