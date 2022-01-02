Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 570,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 35,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

