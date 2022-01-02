Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after buying an additional 1,732,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 172,079 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,836,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 320,251 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,923 shares of company stock worth $1,463,359. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 2.75. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

