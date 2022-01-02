PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 202,983 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,695,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,983 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $77,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.59 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

