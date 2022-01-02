iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,506 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $81,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $277.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.36 and a 12-month high of $280.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

