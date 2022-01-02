PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $89.47 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $89,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL opened at $85.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.