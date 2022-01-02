PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $94.67 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $94,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 59.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $292.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.