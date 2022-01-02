Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.96 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,640 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,431,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,595,000 after purchasing an additional 204,598 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 17.8% in the third quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 741,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

