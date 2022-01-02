PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,785 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fortinet worth $97,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.8% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $359.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.46 and a 200 day moving average of $303.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

