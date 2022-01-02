Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $40,000 Position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.32. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.02% and a negative net margin of 2,433.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

