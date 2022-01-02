Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Generac by 90.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 42.1% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $351.92 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.51 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

