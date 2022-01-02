Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0472 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Get Bankinter alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.