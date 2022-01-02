Experian plc (EXPGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on February 4th

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1475 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

EXPGY opened at $49.31 on Friday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

