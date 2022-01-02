Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $105.17 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

