TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

TANNL stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

