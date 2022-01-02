Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 4,669 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $665.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.57. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.