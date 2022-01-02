iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,905,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.