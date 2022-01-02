SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,307,000 after purchasing an additional 802,826 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 105,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

