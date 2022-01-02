Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $267,606,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. The company has a market cap of $239.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

