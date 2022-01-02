Analysts Set Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Price Target at GBX 3,084.20

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,084.20 ($41.46).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($40.73) to GBX 3,060 ($41.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($35.85) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($134,443.47).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,536 ($20.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,470 ($46.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,063.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,355.13. The company has a market capitalization of £701.18 million and a PE ratio of 33.40.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.