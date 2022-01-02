Xion Finance (XGT) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $451,938.71 and $3,171.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,323 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

