Smoothy (SMTY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $267,994.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $437,415.47 and $267,994.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.56 or 0.07874468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00075096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,242.33 or 0.99933523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007808 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

