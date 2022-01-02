TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total transaction of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.72.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $636.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $620.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.