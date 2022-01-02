Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $212.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

