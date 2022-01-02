Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $210.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $164.11 and a 1-year high of $223.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.45 and a 200 day moving average of $206.27.

