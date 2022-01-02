Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after buying an additional 134,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.71 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

