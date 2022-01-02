Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 38,502 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $7,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.08 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.