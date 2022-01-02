Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 424,474 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

