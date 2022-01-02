Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $355.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

