Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,824 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock opened at $486.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.80 and its 200 day moving average is $400.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.10.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.