Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.