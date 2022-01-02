Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMACU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 50.0% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 50.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.7% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 519,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.59 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.