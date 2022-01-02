Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

