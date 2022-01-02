Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $42.44 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

