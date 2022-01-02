Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:REGI opened at $42.44 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.
In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
