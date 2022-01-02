salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $254.13 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,699 shares of company stock valued at $138,178,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.