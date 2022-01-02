Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.08% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 270.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

