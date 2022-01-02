Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $142.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average of $135.03. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

