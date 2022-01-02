Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,551,000 after buying an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after buying an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

