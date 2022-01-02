Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2,250.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $346.43 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $346.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day moving average of $312.03. The firm has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

