Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN opened at $64.39 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.