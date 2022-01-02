Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 167.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $178.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

