Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 162,902 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $37,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,298,000 after purchasing an additional 252,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 237,551 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 227,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,108,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

