Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $893,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,310,094 shares of company stock worth $127,332,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 6.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.